RIYADH — Star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, clinched the title of the Best Player in the Saudi Pro League for the second consecutive month in September.



Meanwhile, Marcelo Grohe, goalkeeper for Al-Ittihad, retained the Best Goalkeeper award, and Luis Castro, coach of Al-Nassr, was honored as the Best Coach.



Ronaldo faced competition from Moroccan player Morad Batna of Al-Fateh, with both players participating in four matches last month, each scoring five goals and providing three assists.



Marcelo Grohe, guarding the goalposts for Al-Ittihad, secured the Best Goalkeeper award after conceding only four goals in four matches throughout the month.



Portuguese coach, Luis Castro, claimed the Best Coach award following his team's flawless performance and full points achievement last month.



In the category of Best Young Player, Muath Faqihi of Al-Taawoun emerged victorious after competing with his teammates Ahmed Bahussain and Satam Al Roqi from the same club.



Faqihi's outstanding contributions led to him being recognized as the most promising player in the league.

