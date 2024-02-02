RIYADH — Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia overwhelmed Inter Miami with a 6-0 victory on Thursday in the Riyadh Season Cup held at the Kingdom Arena.



The match did not feature the participation of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al Nassr, due to not being match-fit, while Argentine star Lionel Messi only participated in the final minutes of the game.



Al Nassr took the lead in the third minute through Otavio, followed by Talisca scoring the second goal in the tenth minute. Then, Aymeric Laporte added the third goal with a stunning long-range shot into the net of Inter Miami in the 12th minute.



In the 51st minute, Talisca scored the fourth goal for Al Nassr and his second of the match from a penalty kick. Afterward, Mohamed Maran scored the fifth goal in the 68th minute, and Talisca completed the team's sextuple with a goal in the 73rd minute.



Inter Miami had previously lost their first match against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 3-4, while Al Nassr secured their first three points of the tournament. Al Nassr is scheduled to face Al Hilal next Thursday in the final match of the competition.

