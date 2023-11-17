Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered knee ligament damage while training with the French national team, the club said on Friday.

Camavinga, 21, suffered the injury in his right knee on Wednesday as he trained with his France teammates for Euro 2024 qualifiers and then returned to Spain for scans that revealed the extent of the problem.

Real did not immediately say how long he would be sidelined for but serious knee ligament injuries tend to require months to heal.

Camavinga has become a key part of Real's lineup this season and is seen as one of the players the Spanish giants will build around for the future, alongside 20-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham.