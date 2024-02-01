JEDDAH — In the final hours of the Saudi Arabian football winter transfer market, clubs made significant signings to strengthen their squads for upcoming competitions.



One of the most prominent deals was the acquisition of the veteran Croatian player, Ivan Rakitić, aged 35, by Al-Shabab Saudi Club for a year and a half. Rakitić, who has a wealth of experience and achievements, is expected to fill the void left by the departure of Argentine star Éver Banega.



The winter transfer market, though not as expansive as the summer window, garnered significant attention from football fans as clubs engaged in negotiations throughout January.



Among the notable signings was the transfer of Ahmed Al-Kassar, the goalkeeper for the Saudi national team, to Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Club. Al-Kassar's move came shortly after the Green Falcons' exit from the Asian Cup.



Al-Qadisiyah Club warmly welcomed Al-Kassar to their ranks, recognizing him as the protector of the Green's den.



Al-Kassar, who previously played for Al-Fayha FC, joined Al-Qadisiyah due to limited playtime with his former club during the current season because of an injury to the first-choice goalkeeper, Vladimir Stojković.



Al-Kassar's unexpected appearance as the starting goalkeeper for Saudi Arabia in the Asian Cup drew attention, with his standout performance against South Korea despite a 1-1 draw, which eventually saw South Korea win on penalties in the Round of 16.



Additionally, Al-Shabab secured the services of Brazilian player Vitinho from Al-Ettifaq on a loan deal until the end of the current season. They also signed goalkeeper Mustafa Malaika from Al-Fateh, bolstering their squad for upcoming challenges.



Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad Club addressed their right-back position by signing Fawaz Al-Suqoor from Al-Shabab. Al-Suqoor's acquisition was prompted by the injury of the club's first-choice right-back, Mohannad Al-Shanqeeti, and the declining performance of the alternative, Madallah Al-Olyan.



In another move to reinforce their squad, Al-Nassr Saudi Club brought in Australian international player Aziz Behich from Melbourne City FC on a loan deal until the end of the current season. Behich, who excelled with the Australian national team during the Asian Cup, is expected to strengthen the team's left-back position.



Furthermore, Al-Nassr welcomed the return of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina to their roster after his recovery from an ACL injury that had sidelined him for an extended period. Ospina, who was absent from the team's matches this season due to injury, has now been included in the squad.



The winter transfer market has brought challenges for Al-Nassr, as they currently have nine foreign players in their squad, while current regulations allow only eight foreign players to be registered for domestic competitions.



Simultaneously, Al-Ettifaq Club made significant signings, including Seko Fofana and Khaled Al-Ghanam, both arriving from Al-Nassr. They also acquired Karl Toko Ekambi from Abha Club to bolster their attacking line, a move driven by the team's English coach, Steven Gerrard.



On the other hand, Marcel Tisserand, who transferred from Wolfsburg FC, had his contract terminated by Al-Ettifaq Club, and he subsequently signed with Abha Club. Tisserand, aged 30, has been a crucial player for Al-Ettifaq Club this season, featuring prominently in the team's matches.

