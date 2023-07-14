Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Morocco to face Zambia i...
FOOTBALL

Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Morocco are the highest placed African team in the latest FIFA rankings, ahead of Cup of Nations title-holders Senegal with Tunisia third

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 14, 2023
MOROCCOZAMBIAFOOTBALL
PHOTO
History-making 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco must win a group including Zambia to ensure qualification for the next edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea complete Group E after a draw made yesterday in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast’s commercial capital, by former African stars.
Morocco became the first African or Arab country to reach the World Cup semi-finals last December in Qatar before losing to France, and finished fourth.
With Europe-based stars like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef en-Nesyri available, they look likely winners of the section with Zambia posing the greatest threat.
Morocco are the highest placed African team in the latest FIFA rankings, ahead of Cup of Nations title-holders Senegal with Tunisia third.
Senegal are in Group B and the biggest danger to them is likely to come from the rapidly improving Democratic Republic of Congo, who played in the 1974 World Cup when known as Zaire.
Like Morocco, Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal are seeking a third consecutive appearance at the four-yearly global showpiece, with the next edition set for mid-2026.
Tunisia are in Group H with Equatorial Guinea, a rising force in Africa who beat the north Africans in a Cup of Nations qualifier last month.
Long-time rivals Nigeria and South Africa will clash in Group C, which includes Zimbabwe, whose FIFA ban for government interference in football was lifted two days ago.
Ghana, who made an early exit in Qatar, will fancy their chances of finishing first in Group I above Mali, the only first seeds who have not qualified for the World Cup.
Cameroon, who hold the African record for World Cup qualification with eight appearances, have been poor in recent Cup of Nations matches, offering hope to Cape Verde and Angola in Group D.
Algeria, who lost out to Cameroon for a place in Qatar, appear likely winners of Group G with unpredictable Guinea probably the main challengers.
Ivory Coast, hosts of the next Cup of Nations in January and February 2024, are another country who will be satisfied with the draw.
The biggest threat to the three-time World Cup qualifiers could come not from second seeds Gabon, but from shock 2021 Cup of Nations quarter-finalists Gambia.
Egypt have won the Cup of Nations a record seven times, but often struggle to qualify for the World Cup, reaching the final only three times.
They are in Group A, where Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau could trouble the Mohamed Salah-captained Pharaohs.
With the number of finalists expanding from 32 in Qatar to 48 in North and Central America, Africa are guaranteed a record nine places, and possibly 10.
Each group winner will qualify automatically and the best four runners-up enter play-offs with the winner going to inter-confederation play-offs, with two places up for grabs.
Apart from an African team, the confederation play-offs will include two teams from North/Central America and one each from Asia, South America and Oceania.
Matchdays one and two in Africa will be played this November, with a further two rounds next year and six in 2025.
The draw was scheduled for Wednesday this week, only to be delayed 24 hours at the last minute without an official explanation.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok

Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok
Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok
FOOTBALL

In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage

In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage
In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage
SPORTS

Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage

Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage
Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage
FOOTBALL

Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico

Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico
Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico
SPORTS

Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals

Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals
Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals
SPORTS

10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi

10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi
10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi
CRICKET

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India
Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India
FOOTBALL

Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue

Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue
Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue
MOST READ
1.

Analysis: Egypt’s asset sales could restore confidence in privatisation plans

2.

Egypt overtakes Nigeria in start-up capital as Africa tech funding slows

3.

Oil outlook: Demand to peak before 2025 due to shift towards EV adoption

4.

Abu Dhabi's ADIA in talks to join US investor in Telecom Italia bid - report

5.

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Zambia focused on football ahead of first Women's World Cup campaign

2

World Cup history makers Morocco the star attraction at draw

3

Thirty years on, Zambia mourns national team killed in plane crash

4

Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup, says Boufal

5

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife asks for half his fortune in divorce, discovers he has 'nothing': Reports

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses

Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses
Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses
EQUITIES

Market cap of top 25 global banks reach $3.3trln in Q2 2023

TRADE

India, GCC resume talks on free trade agreement – report

ECONOMY

Nigeria repays first tranche of $1bln Eurobond on time

LATEST NEWS
1

Zambia aims to choose buyer of Mopani Copper Mines by end-July

2

China's trade in goods with Belt and Road countries up 9.8% in H1

3

India readies takeoff for mission to land spacecraft on moon's south pole

4

Saudi crown prince invited to visit UK later this year - FT

5

Chip wars: How ‘chiplets’ are emerging as a core part of China’s tech strategy

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds