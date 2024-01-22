RIYADH — Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan's club captain and a World Cup winner with Argentina, has expressed his team-first mentality ahead of the EA SPORTS FC Supercup final on Monday against Napoli in Riyadh.



For Martinez, the primary goal is Inter's victory, not personal accolades.



The 26-year-old has been in stellar form this season, scoring 20 goals in 26 games, leading Inter to the top of Liga Serie A.



He also scored in last year's Supercup final, contributing to Inter's 3-0 win over AC Milan.



Despite not scoring in the recent 3-0 semifinal win over Lazio in the Supercup, where a shot from Martinez hit the underside of the bar, he remains focused on the team's success.



At the pre-final press conference, Martinez emphasized the importance of teamwork and preparedness for the upcoming challenge against Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions.



Martinez, known for his prolific skills, humbly addressed questions about being one of the top five attackers globally.



He highlighted his commitment to continuous improvement, team support, and keeping the fans happy.



His Instagram post thanking Riyadh for its warm reception reflects his appreciation for the support.



Inter Milan, under the guidance of manager Simone Inzaghi, are gearing up for the final showdown at Al Awwal Park, scheduled for a 10 p.m. kick-off.



The match, already sold out, promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Napoli securing their final spot by defeating Fiorentina 3-0.



Inzaghi, acknowledging some fatigue in the squad, shared that the final training session would be crucial in deciding the starting lineup.

