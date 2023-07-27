The Kuwait Football Association (KFA) held the eagerly awaited draw for the 2023-2024 football season competitions. Dr. Hamed Al-Shaibani, the Director of the Competitions Department, presided over the draw ceremony, where matchups for various tournaments were determined based on the teams’ positions in the league championship standings from the previous season.

In the prestigious His Highness the Amir’s Cup, the draw resulted in captivating matchups, with Al-Jahra set to face Al-Tadamon, Kazma going head-to-head against Burgan, Al-Salmiya locking horns with Khaitan, and Al-Arabi taking on Al-Sulaibikhat. Additionally, Al-Nasr is scheduled to meet its counterpart Al-Sahel in an exciting clash.

The draw for the Cup of His Highness the Crown Prince brought forth thrilling fixtures as well. Al-Shabab is slated to challenge Al-Yarmouk, Khaitan will face off against Al-Sahel, Fahaheel will test their mettle against Al-Qadisiyah, and Al-Kuwait will compete with Al-Nasr. Moreover, Kazma will square off against Al-Jahra, Burgan will vie against Al-Salmiya, and Al-Sulaibikhat will clash with Al-Tadamon in what promises to be an enthralling football season.

In the Premier League championship’s first week, fans can look forward to exhilarating matches as Kuwait goes head-to-head against Al-Jahra, Al-Qadisiyah takes on Khaitan, Al-Nasr battles Kazma, and Al-Fahaheel competes with Al-Shabab. Additionally, Al-Arabi will lock horns with their counterpart Al-Salmiya, promising high-stakes encounters and intense rivalries.

For the First Division, consisting of five teams, the draw for the first week yielded intriguing matchups: Al-Yarmouk will square off against Burgan, while Al-Sahel will challenge Al-Tadamon. Starting from the second week, Al-Sulaibikhat will go head-to-head with Al-Tadamon in a fierce competition.

As anticipation builds for the new football season, the Kuwait Football Association announced the start date for the 62nd edition of the local league in its first and first divisions, slated to begin on August 24. The commencement dates for the HH the Emir and the Crown Prince Cups are yet to be finalized and eagerly awaited by football enthusiasts.

