Denmark made their World Cup debut in Mexico in 1986 but did not appear again until 1998 in France, where they had their best performance by reaching the quarter-finals. Since then they have twice made the last 16 (2002, 2018), going out at the group stage in 2010 and missing the 2006 and 2014 tournaments.

How they qualified:

Nine straight wins saw them cruise to victory in Group F, where they finished on 27 points, four ahead of second-placed Scotland. They scored 30 goals and conceded three.

Form guide:

After reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals, losing to England, Denmark blasted through World Cup qualifying, winning nine straight games to book a spot in Qatar before beating France twice in the Nations League where they lost twice, to Croatia.




