RIYADH — As Al Nassr Football Club celebrates the first anniversary of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer, his impact on Saudi Arabian football and society is undeniable. Ronaldo's arrival in Riyadh has not only revolutionized the club but also influenced the Kingdom's sporting landscape.



Since his grand entry into King Khalid International Airport and official presentation at Al Nassr’s stadium, Ronaldo has been a force to reckon with. His debut year in Saudi Arabia was marked by an impressive tally of 20 goals and 9 assists in the Saudi Pro League, leading him to top the league's scoring charts. Additionally, he netted 3 goals in the current AFC Champions League campaign with Al Nassr. This scoring spree has been a significant factor in Al Nassr’s successes, including their triumph in the King Salman Arab Club Cup.



Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in the 2022-23 winter transfer window, following his departure from Manchester United, was a milestone in the football world. This free transfer was not just a club signing, it was a statement of intent from Saudi Arabian football. Ronaldo himself expressed his happiness and surprise at the growing interest in the Saudi league from players worldwide.



Beyond the pitch, Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia has been a cultural phenomenon. Regularly featured in local media, his tours across various regions, including a recent family trip to AlUla exploring its archaeological sites, have endeared him to the Saudi public. His active engagement in the community reflects a blend of global celebrity and local affinity.



The Riyadh Season further celebrated Ronaldo's legacy by dedicating a museum in Boulevard City. Named 'CR7 Experience', this museum offers a journey through Ronaldo's illustrious football career, highlighting his achievements and his new journey with Al Nassr.



FIFA reported that Ronaldo scored the most club goals globally in 2023, with a remarkable score of 54 in 59 matches. This achievement placed him ahead of other football greats like Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland, underscoring his enduring prowess and adaptability in a new footballing environment.



Cristiano Ronaldo's first year with Al Nassr has been a blend of on-field excellence and off-field charisma, capturing the essence of a global icon in a new cultural setting. His journey in Saudi Arabia is more than a football story; it's a narrative of sporting brilliance and cultural integration, marking a new chapter in the Kingdom's burgeoning football history.

