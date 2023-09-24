RIYADH — Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese footballer and current captain of Al-Nassr, expressed his admiration for the stunning beauty of Saudi Arabia and affirmed his commitment to delivering top-notch performances following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli in the seventh round of the Saudi Professional League on Friday.

In an interview with SSC channel, Ronaldo acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Al-Ahli, stating: "It was a hard-fought match, and we knew that Al-Ahli presented a strong opposition."

He continued: "Our fans are overjoyed with our performance, and our primary goal was securing the win, which has significantly elevated our standing in the league."

When asked about his consistent stellar performances and the secret behind his success, Ronaldo shared: "I have an unwavering love for this sport, and regardless of my age, I find immense joy in playing football.

“What truly matters is the success of the team, and I always strive to meet the expectations placed upon me."

On the occasion of Saudi National Day, the channel's reporter extended warm congratulations to Ronaldo, emphasizing his integration into Saudi society.

Ronaldo responded graciously, saying: "As I said few months ago, Saudi Arabia is a lovely country, and its people are amazing. The football now is on the top in my opinion.

“We have amazing players. The league is becoming better and better and Saudi people deserve that because they're amazing people."

