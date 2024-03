Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field in the second Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Wednesday, as he seeks to level the series.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening match by three runs on Monday.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged squad, while Sri Lanka brought in Dilshan Madushanka for Akila Dananjaya, their only change.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)