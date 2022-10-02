LONDON – Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating the 10-man Tottenham 3-1

Thomas Partey's stunning opener was cancelled out by Harry Kane's penalty. Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a mix-up in the penalty area to put Arsenal in front from close range and Granit Xhaka struck a clinical third after Emerson Royal had been red carded for a reckless foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

In the meantime the Reds came from two down to lead 3-2 on Saturday afternoon as Roberto Firmino’s double was supplemented by an Adam Webster own goal, but Leandro Trossard completed his hat-trick with seven minutes left to secure a point for the visitors.

Trossard scored twice inside the opening 17 minutes to give Roberto De Zerbi’s side a healthy early advantage, but Firmino made it 2-1 at the break.

Firmino’s second of the game restored parity quickly after half-time and it appeared that the hosts had managed a remarkable turnaround when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner bounced in off Webster.

But late frustration at Anfield was to follow when Trossard fired home his third at the Kop end.