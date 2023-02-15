RIYADH — Minister of Sports and President of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal announced on Monday that the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 will be named as the King Salman Club Cup.



In a statement on his Twitter account, Prince Abdulaziz said: “In appreciation of the great support that the Union of Arab Football Associations received from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, I and my fellow members of the Board of Directors of the Union are pleased to announce the naming of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 as the King Salman Club Cup.



The UAFA is the governing body of football in the Arab League. Established in 1974, UAFA has 22 member associations.

