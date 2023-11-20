ALULA — Saudi Arabia has been chosen as the host country for the World Endurance Championship 2026, as declared by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports [Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI)] in a statement released on Sunday.



The Kingdom officially submitted its hosting bid in September, and the prestigious event is slated to take place in the AlUla Governorate, overseen by the Saudi Equestrian Federation and the Royal Commission for AlUla.



Efforts made by the Saudi Equestrian Federation were lauded by the International Equestrian Federation and the members of the General Assembly.



This selection marks another milestone for Saudi equestrianism, which has previously successfully hosted major events.



In addition to the World Endurance Championship, AlUla Governorate is gearing up to host the Horseback Archery World Cup in December.



Meanwhile, Riyadh is set to host the World Cup for Show Jumping and Dressage in April 2024.

