RIYADH — Al-Shabab inflicted more wounds on the defending champion Al-Ittihad by defeating them 1-0 in the 12th round of the Saudi Professional League in Riyadh.



The match witnessed the cancellation of a penalty for the home team and a goal for the visiting team after the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



Despite Al-Ittihad's dominance over the ball in most of the first half, they conceded an early goal from Carlos Junior. In the final minutes, Al-Shabab seemed to have an opportunity to double the score when the referee awarded a penalty to Yannick Carrasco. However, the decision was overturned after VAR review.



Although Al-Ittihad appeared in better form in the second half, they couldn't level the score. Romarinho seemingly found the net near the end, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.



With this result, Al-Ittihad extends its winless streak to five consecutive matches, freezing its points at 21 from 12 games, trailing the league leader Al-Hilal by 11 points. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab reached 15 points.

