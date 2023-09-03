ALQASSIM — Al-Nassr secured a resounding 5-1 victory over hosts Al-Hazem in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

With this win, Al-Nassr boosted their point tally to nine, clinching their third consecutive victory and recovering from a shaky start to the season, where they suffered losses in their first two matches.

They now occupy the sixth position in the league standings.

On the other hand, Al-Hazem remains at two points, anchored at the eighteenth and final position in the league.

Al-Nassr took the lead with a goal from Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 33rd minute. Abdullah Al-Khaibari then added the second goal in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time.

In the 47th minute, Mohammed Badamosi scored a consolation goal for Al-Hazem.

However, Al-Nassr quickly reasserted their dominance with Otavio finding the back of the net in the 57th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo followed suit, adding the fourth goal in the 68th minute, and Sadio Mané capped off the scoring in the 78th minute.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).