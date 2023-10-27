JEDDAH — In an unexpected turn of events, Nuno Santo, the Portuguese coach of Al-Ittihad, expressed his surprise at the jeers and criticism directed toward him by the team's fans.



Following a 2-2 draw against Al-Hazem, marking the fourth league match without a win for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Professional League, Santo faced vocal discontent from supporters.



Speaking at a post-match press conference, Santo acknowledged the negative fan reactions but emphasized his indifference, stating, "I understand what happened, but I don't care about the chants of the fans. I will return home and sleep; I am not concerned with what happened."



The match, which ended in a draw, saw Al-Ittihad struggling to secure a victory, further distancing the team from a coveted league win. The fans' disapproval manifested audibly as Santo made his way off the field after the final whistle.



Santo reflected on the lackluster performance, saying: "It was a negative game; we did not play well. In the second half, we started better, but unfortunately, we conceded easy goals. We were not strong and aggressive enough."



Responding to questions about his ability to turn the situation around, Santo expressed confidence in his work ethic, saying: "I trust in my work. Since day one, I have been working hard and diligently. We will see in the coming period what will happen."



Analyzing the match, the Al-Ittihad coach commented, "We tried to control the minutes for the players with substitutions, but this is not an excuse. Today's performance has no justification. We had spaces, allowed the opposing team to play, and that is bad."



Santo concluded by stating: "We are currently focusing on the upcoming match and preparing for it well."



As Al-Ittihad grapples with fan dissatisfaction and a challenging league position, Santo aims to redirect the team's focus and energy for a more positive outcome in the next fixture.

