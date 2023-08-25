JEDDAH — In a heart-pounding match that left fans at the edge of their seats, Al-Ahli clinched a dramatic victory against Al-Okhdood.

The tension in the air was palpable as star player Franck Kessié's last-minute goal sealed the deal for the home team.



This victory marks Al-Ahli's third consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League, underscoring their unwavering determination and exceptional prowess on the field.

Kessié's electrifying performance during the dying moments of the game ignited a wave of jubilation, reverberating throughout the stadium and solidifying Al-Ahli's position as a dominant force in the league.



With a perfect record of three wins, Al-Ahli now boasts an impressive nine points in the league standings.

Notably, the match saw the triumphant return of team captain Roberto Firmino to the starting lineup after his absence in the previous game due to injury.

