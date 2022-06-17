WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
GO
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
OPINION
Business Insights
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Special Coverage
Sheikh Khalifa Passes Away
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
The Future of Cryptos
COVID-19 Updates
Politics of Oil
UAE Realty Market
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
OPINION
Business Insights
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
Social media
GO
Culture
June 17, 2022
SPACE
UAE: Five planets to line up in rare celestial spectacle this weekend
CORONAVIRUS
Saudi Arabia announces support to G20’s global pandemic initiative
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Dubai travel: Airfares to popular destinations set to jump 80 per cent in summer
ENVIRONMENT
Dubai: How to reduce your AC bills this summer
CORONAVIRUS
UAE announces 1,556 new COVID-19 cases
ENVIRONMENT
UAE summer 2022 to officially begin today with longest day of the year
CORONAVIRUS
Kenya reinstates mask mandate indoors
FOOD
Dubai now has 11 Michelin-starred restaurants
LEISURE
UAE: Now, pay for Yas Island theme park passes, tickets in instalments
Read more