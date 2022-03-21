SHARJAH- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (DALF) in the Emirate of Sharjah.

As per the articles of Emiri Decree No. 10 of 2022, the Department enjoys the legal personality and full capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies.

The Emiri Decree stipulated that a resolution should be issued to organise the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (DALF) in the Emirate of Sharjah, its objectives, competencies, and all its affairs.

This Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.