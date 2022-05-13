Riyadh - The General Directorate of Prisons will launch a remote visit service for inmates with first-degree relatives.

The remote visits will be conducted via video communication technology by both sides inside prison headquarters in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, Jazan, and the Eastern Region as well from 09:00 am until 11:30 am during the official working days in its first stage.

The service can be obtained through the Absher platform for individuals after logging in and booking an appointment.