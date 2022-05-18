PHOTO
JEDDAH — The Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday transforming the Online Visa Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Unified National Platform for Visas.
As per the decision of the weekly session of the Cabinet, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will be responsible — through its platforms — for all work visa applications submitted by natural or legal persons and sent for approval to the Unified National Platform for Visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.