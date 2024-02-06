The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) launched the General Framework for Employment Patterns and Flexible Work Types in Federal Government, which was approved by a Cabinet decision.

This framework includes details of employment patterns and work types approved at the federal government level, based on the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government and its executive regulations.

FAHR stressed that the framework serves the UAE’s strategy towards the governance of future work requirements and ensures business continuity and performance of tasks throughout working days and official working hours in federal entities.

Additionally, it aims to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of functional and institutional performance, while facilitating the attraction and retention of skilled individuals through the flexibility afforded by Human Resources Legislation in the federal government.

This framework is a qualitative addition that enhances proactive measures, the ability to adapt, and the flexibility of Human Resources Legislation in the federal government, and supports the future directions of the UAE and the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which focuses on building the most pioneering and superior system by enhancing government performance and developing the best business models which contribute to achieving the best results, enhancing effectiveness, and building the best model for managing human resources and government competencies.

General Framework for Employment Patterns and Flexible Work Types in Federal Government keeps pace with the rapid changes occurring in the work environment, driven by advanced technological capabilities and solutions, and adopts new and future trends in government work, which have prompted many institutions around the world to adopt flexible work systems.

The new framework would clarify how to apply the employment patterns specified by the Human Resources Law (full-time, part-time, temporary work and flexible work), as well as the mechanisms for benefiting from the flexible work types specified by the executive regulations, which federal authorities can grant to the employee in exceptional cases, and in accordance with the approved conditions(Approved remote work from within the country, remote work from outside the country, hybrid work, and compressed work).

In a special circular, FAHR confirmed that it is about to organise a series of introductory workshops on the General Framework for Employment Patterns and Flexible Work Types in Federal Government during the month of February, targeting HR Managers and officials in ministries and federal entities to ensure its proper application and achieve the maximum benefit from it.