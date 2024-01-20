UAE insurer Takaful Emarat has named a former executive of Dubai’s United Insurance Company as its new CEO, according to a bourse filing on Friday.

Moh’d Amin Abu Quora has been appointed by the board of directors to assume the CEO role effective January 18, 2024, the insurance firm said in a filing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The new CEO has worked in the Middle East insurance industry for more than two decades.

He had worked as general manager at Medgulf Insurance Company and CEO at Brooj Insurance Brokers in Jordan.

He had also served as a CEO of United Insurance Company in Dubai.

In October 2022, Takaful Emarat announced plans to merge with Islamic Arab Insurance Company (SALAMA) through a non-cash deal.

The deal was called off early last year, although SALAMA said the two businesses were looking at alternative arrangements.

