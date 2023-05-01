Dukhan Bank has achieved another worldwide recognition for the outstanding quality of its Private Banking service by winning for the second year in a row the ‘World’s Best Islamic Private Bank’ award at Global Finance World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2023.



This significant achievement follows the bank’s successful transformation into a Qatari public shareholding company by listing its shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the commencement of trading on February 21, 2023.



Year after year, Dukhan Bank has led the Islamic banking sector as demonstrated by its unrivalled private banking proposition offering an end-to-end portfolio of financing, banking, and investment products and services for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).



Global Finance is a leading international magazine and industry analyst that evaluates and awards the top performers among banks and other financial services providers on global and regional levels in technology, leadership, brand, and sustainability categories in more than 150 countries.



The winners of this year’s awards are institutions that contributed to the growth of Islamic financing. They successfully met their customers’ needs for Shariah-compliant products with modern and efficient delivery channels, while creating the foundation for continued growth and safety in the future.



Ahmed Hashem, Dukhan Bank acting Group CEO, said: “We are extremely proud to win this award and to be named for the second consecutive year as the World’s Best Islamic Private Bank by the respected experts at Global Finance.



“I would like to dedicate this award to our committed and hardworking teams from senior management, head of departments, to the entire employees of Dukhan Bank who have worked extremely hard over many years to achieve this level of global recognition.”



He added: “This award is a testament to Dukhan Bank’s unrelenting efforts to offer innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to the banking industry for an enhanced customer experience.



“The award recognises Dukhan Bank’s position at the pinnacle of Islamic banking as we meet and exceed the growing sophistication and increasing demands of private banking clients, particularly within the digital realm.”



Dukhan Bank was selected as the winner of the award by the Global Finance editorial team after extensive consultations with bankers, corporate finance executives, and analysts throughout the world. The selection team follows a wide array of criteria, ranging from growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development, and innovation in products. Other criteria considered were reputation, customer satisfaction, and the opinions of analysts and others involved in the industry.



Chaouki Daher, GM-head of Private Banking, said: “We are honoured to receive this award once again. Winning the award back-to-back reflects the unwavering dedication of our team to service excellence and the high level of trust our clients repose in us. We will continue to introduce pioneering approaches to maintain our leading position in the Islamic banking market and across all our operations.”



Building on its extensive years of experience in wealth management in Qatar, Dukhan Bank has established its position as a leader in the Qatari private banking sector through its in-depth understanding of the local and regional markets, and as a pioneer in financial technology.



The bank is also committed to a digital transformation that will further enrich its private banking portfolio and meet the modern needs of a larger and younger tech-savvy generation of HNWIs.



Dukhan Bank offers private banking services with a personalised focus, covering treasury and foreign exchange, deposit products, and short-term investments.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).