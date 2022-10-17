The first Shariah-compliant exchange traded funds (ETFs) began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Monday with the launch of funds by a Melbourne-based financial services company.

The Hejaz Equities Fund (ASX:ISLM) and Hejaz Property Fund (ASX:HJZP) began trading on the ASX at midday, a statement from Hejaz Financial Services said.

The Hejaz Equities Fund is a growth fund with exposure to a diversified global equities portfolio of shariah-compliant investments, while the Hejaz Property Fund invests in globally listed REITs.

Hejaz’s total funds under management was over $285 million, as at July 2022.

