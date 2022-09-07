Riyadh – Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Company has named Abdul Majeed bin Ibrahim Al Sultan as the board’s new Chairman for the next three years, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi listed firm also appointed Naif bin Abdulkarim Al Abdulkarim and Sager bin Abdul Latif Nadershah as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director, respectively.

Meanwhile, the three officials assumed their roles for a new board term that began on 17 July 2022 and will remain in position until 16 July 2025.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, the company’s net profits before Zakat inched up by 0.79% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 15.88 million from SAR 15.76 million.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.26 during the January-June 2022 period, versus SAR 0.35 in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).