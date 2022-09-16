Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced a block trading deal worth AED 416.33 million on the shares of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB).

The transaction was executed on 43.54 million of the bank’s shares, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2022, ADIB, dually listed on ADX and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), generated higher net profits attributable to its equity holders by 30% to AED 1.44 billion, compared to AED 1.10 billion in H1-21.

