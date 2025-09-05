JAKARTA/PARIS - Chicago wheat and soybeans rose on Friday as farmers' selling eased after the recent price slump, though both contracts remained on track for weekly losses.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.7% to $5.23-1/4 a bushel as of 1113 GMT, snapping a streak of three sessions of losses. The contract fell 2.1% for the week, its first weekly drop in four weeks.

"The market is starting to run out of sellers as prices are close to the cost of production and it is always hard to be too bearish at these levels," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Rainfall in Ukraine's central, southern and eastern regions in late August created satisfactory conditions for the start of winter sowing after a period of drought, agricultural meteorologists said.

The recent rains in Argentina's wheat-growing regions significantly improved crop conditions and the overall outlook for the season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Soybean gained 0.2% to $10.35-1/4 a bushel but has lost 1.8% for the week, on track for its second successive weekly drop as the U.S. seeks alternative markets amid trade tensions with Beijing.

"Soybeans still suffering the most and there is a real problem for the U.S. to find market for their exports," Houe said. "There are simply no viable alternatives to dispose of that amount of beans without China."

Brazil's soybean exports are expected to rise 30% year-on-year to 6.75 million metric tons in September, per grain exporters' association Anec, while government data showed exports in August rose 16% annually.

Corn was up 0.4% at $4.22 a bushel and was set to rise 0.4% this week.

Traders pegged the export sales of U.S. new-crop corn for the week ended August 28 at up to 2.2 million tons and new-crop soybean sales as high as 1.6 million tons ahead of the USDA's weekly export sales report later in the day.

Commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of U.S. 2025 corn production to 16.577 billion bushels from 16.323 billion in its previous monthly report and lowered its forecast of U.S. soybean production to 4.257 billion bushels from 4.425 billion earlier.

Brazil's corn exports in September are estimated to drop 2.9% year-on-year to 6.37 million, Anec said after rose 12.9% in August.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of CBOT wheat, traders said.