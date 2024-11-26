ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that the total value of pension payments for November 2024 amounts to AED803,536,358.33, reflecting an increase of AED54,484,166 compared to November 2023, when pension payments totalled AED749,052,192.81.

The pension payments are scheduled to be disbursed tomorrow, Wednesday 27th November, to 49,067 pensioners and beneficiaries, an increase of 1,681 recipients compared to November 2023, when the total number stood at 47,386.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the laws that the GPSSA is responsible for implementing and eligible members whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in line with the applicable pension laws.