The World Bank’s portfolio of development projects in Egypt amounted to around $6.8 billion in October, injected into 14 projects, according to an infographic released by the Ministry of International Cooperation on October 10th.

The portfolio includes a $500 million food security project and another $400 million dedicated to developing a trade logistics line between Egypt and Alexandria.

The World Bank also allocated $900 million to boost the social protection network and $1 billion to a social housing project.

The international institution’s portfolio included $500 million dedicated to a project supporting local development in Upper Egypt.

