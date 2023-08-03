The Universities of Canada in Egypt (UofCanada) and Al Ahly Sporting Club (ASC) announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement for UofCanada to be ASC’s supporting sponsor and exclusive educational partner for the next two years.

The agreement was signed by Captain Mahmoud El-Khatib, President of ASC, Saad Shalaby, Executive Director of ASC, Louis Dumas, Ambassador of Canada to Egypt, Magdy El-Kady, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of UofCanada, Ramy Sallam, President of UofCanada, Muhammad Yahya Lotfi, Chairperson of the Board of United Company for Sports Marketing and Advertising Services, and Saif Al-Waziri, Chairperson and Managing Director of Presentation Sports.

Under the agreement, UofCanada will pay Al Ahly Sporting Club an undisclosed amount in sponsorship fees and provide several exclusive educational benefits for ASC members, including full academic scholarships over the contract period, a special discount for members to enroll in any of the faculties and majors available at UPEI and TMU Cairo campuses, as well as a special discount on postgraduate programs. In addition, UofCanada’s media facilities, such as studios, equipment, and cameras, will be available for use by ASC when needed.

The agreement is part of Al Ahly Sporting Club’s strategy to generate regular revenue through sponsorship rights in collaboration with the United Company for Sports Marketing. It also aligns with UofCanada’s strategy to share its international expertise in education with ASC’s large community and put its commitment to fostering Egyptian youth into effect.

The University of Prince Edward Island, Cairo campus, has achieved remarkable success since its inauguration in 2018 as the first International Branch Campus (IBC) in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. The campus offers one of the best engineering programs in the world, which is Sustainable Design Engineering, with focus areas on mechatronics and sustainable energy.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Cairo campus, offers many innovative, career-oriented programs in the fields of design, creative industries, engineering, and architectural sciences.

Al-Khatib said that ASC is excited to partner with UofCanada. “This collaboration exemplifies our conviction that education and sports should be integrated as part of our commitment to maintain excellence,” he said. “This agreement will provide grants and discounts to members of Al Ahly club, and we are currently exploring the possibility to include its fans too, given their significant role in shaping the club’s identity.”

Duma, the Canadian Ambassador to Egypt, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement. “This partnership will add to the success stories of Canadian investments in the field of higher education in Egypt, as well as strengthen Canadian-Egyptian relations on social and athletic fronts,” he said.

El-Kady, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of UofCanada, extended his gratitude to Al-Khatib, ASC leaders, and the United Company for their positive attitude towards the collaboration. He also expressed his optimism that the partnership will last for many years to come.

“We are dedicated to delivering the high-quality education that ASC members expect and deserve,” he said. “This partnership with the Century Club is an effective example of the importance of integrating education and sports to provide the best value for Egyptian youth.”

