Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials (Unipack) recorded a 38.27% year-on-year drop in net profits in the first half (H1) of 2023, reaching EGP 12.753 million from EGP 20.658 million in H1 2022, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchage (EGX) on August 15th.

The company recorded net sales of EGP 387.216 million in H1 2022, compared to EGP 396.038 million in the same period last year.

UNIP is primarily engaged in the production and sale of paper and packaging materials. The Company markets its products domestically and internationally.

