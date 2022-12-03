TUNIS - Tunisia's parliamentary elections later this month "have no colour and taste" and are a result of a constitution that does not enjoy national unanimity, said the leader of the powerful UGTT Union on Saturday, in his clearest comments rejecting the vote to date.

The elections, which are scheduled to take place on Dec. 17, will hand parliament far less power than that enjoyed by the previous one, which was closed by President Kais Saied last year, in a move his opponents described as a coup.

The major political parties are boycotting the elections, describing it as a step to consolidate Saied's control over all legislative powers.

