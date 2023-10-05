Tunisia - Tunisia's grain imports rose by 4.4% (worth TND 2.2 billion) by the end of July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Imports of soft wheat used for bread production and durum wheat account for around 57.5% (TND 1.4 billion) of the country's grain imports up to the end of July 2023.

The new strategy for the development of the grain sector in Tunisia by 2035 aims to cultivate around 1200 thousand hectares, including 550,000 ha of durum wheat, 500,000 ha of barley, 100,000 ha of soft wheat and 50,000 ha of triticale.

The strategy aims to develop the national grain production and improve the coverage rate to reach a minimum of 8 million quintals and a maximum of 25 million quintals.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).