Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani met on Friday with the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohamed Al-Hwej.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy Samir Saied, Minister of Trade Kalthoum Ben Rejeb and President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul, Chargé d'Affaires at the Libyan Embassy in Tunis Mustapha Ikdara and Head of the General Union of Libyan Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Mohamed Rayedh.

Hachani expressed his satisfaction at the dynamics of bilateral relations between Tunisia and Libya, stressing the importance of increasing consultations between senior officials of the two countries and speeding up the meetings of sectoral committees with a view to holding the joint commission meeting in the coming period.

The Prime Minister praised the role of the private sector in the development of economic relations between Tunisia and Libya. He called on the two countries' employers' organisations to support the authorities' efforts to strengthen the economic partnership and develop bilateral trade.

The Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade spoke of the importance of supporting economic, investment and trade cooperation in order to implement the Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two countries and expressed the Libyan side's willingness to hold the meeting of the Joint High Commission in Tripoli.

