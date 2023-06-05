Tunisia - Tourism receipts posted a 57.7% rise during the first 5 months of 2023 to TND 1.7 billion , compared to the same period in 2022, data published recently by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) show.

Likewise, cumulative workers' remittances edged up by 6% to TND 3.1 billion by the end of May 2023.

External debt servicing dropped by 10% to TND 3.2 billion, against TND 3.6 billion during the same period last year.

Net foreign exchange reserves also fell by TND 24.4 billion (123 days of imports) on June 2, 2022, against TND 21.3 billion (92 days of imports) now.

