On the occasion of Eid El-Fitr, President of the Republic, Kais Saied, had, on Tuesday, telephone conversations with several Arab leaders.

The Head of State exchanged greetings with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Ben Hamed al Thani, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

