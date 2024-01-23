Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, during a Cabinet meeting held at the Kasbah on Monday, took note of a planning report on public finance management reforms, which comes within the framework of the Tunisian government's reform programme.

The planning report of reforms related to the management of public finances, presented by the Ministry of Finance during this Cabinet meeting, is based on five strategic pillars, which essentially include the control of public expenditure and the mobilisation of budgetary resources, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The report also included the development of the state accounting system, the management of the treasury, the improvement of human resources management, and the development of the information system for the management of public finances.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mounir Ben Rejiba.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).