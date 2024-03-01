Tunisia - The Ministry of Trade and Export Development will intervene if the prices of certain products show an upward trend during the month of Ramadan in 2024.

This will be done by setting profit margins or maximum prices, said director of the National Supply and Price Observatory, Ramzi Trabelsi.

The ministry will monitor price fluctuations on a daily basis, Trabelsi added in a video interview with TAP.

He specified that recent studies conducted by the Observatory have not revealed any significant price increases, except for certain products affected by the off-season.

Under Law No. 86 of 1964, the Observatory provides daily and monthly data as part of the state's post-price liberalisation strategy, under the supervision of the General Directorate of Competition and Economic Investigations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).