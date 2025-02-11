Tunisia – The Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN) announced on Friday discounts of up to 60% (excluding taxes and charges) on the Genoa (Italy) and Marseille (France) routes for the period from March 1 to 31, on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

In a press release, the CTN states that this decision was taken in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic to guarantee the best conditions for the return of Tunisians living abroad.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).