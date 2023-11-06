The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed $15.6 billion worth of agreements with a number of Chinese companies for the establishment of 11 projects, according to a statement.

The projects will cover several fields, including green fuel and manufacturing.

Set to be built on 4.9 million square meters in Egypt, the projects will offer around 9,000 job opportunities.

The agreements were signed during the last visit of the SCZONE’s Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein to China from October 15th to 18th to promote for investing in Egypt.

