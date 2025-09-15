Egypt - The 37th edition of the Sahara 2025 Exhibition and Conference aims to support the government’s ambitious plan to raise Egyptian agricultural exports to $12bn by 2025, according to Hany Khafagy, General Manager of Informa Markets Egypt—the organizer of the Sahara International Agricultural Exhibition and Conference.

Khafagy noted that this year’s edition marks a significant expansion of the International Buyer Programme, which now targets key markets in the Middle East and Africa, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, and Jordan.

He explained that this expansion opens broader horizons for Egyptian exhibitors to access new markets, boost agricultural exports, and strengthen regional and international partnerships. He added that the exhibition’s focus on connecting leading industry players and showcasing innovative solutions is crucial for maintaining Egypt’s competitive edge in the global agricultural market.

Sahara 2025 also presents an integrated package of activities and specialized programs catering to various sectors of agriculture. Among the highlights is the Sahara Technical Conference, which will address key issues such as agricultural sustainability, investment, and water resource management.

The exhibition provides an interactive platform that brings together farmers, investors, agricultural engineers, manufacturers, and government representatives to exchange knowledge and foster collaboration.

Meanwhile, Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, officially inaugurated Sahara 2025 on behalf of Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt. The exhibition—held from 14–16 September at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo—is organized under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet in cooperation with several ministries and government bodies.

In his remarks, Farouk emphasized that Sahara 2025 provides a pivotal platform to showcase the latest irrigation systems and advanced agricultural technologies that promote efficient resource use and enhance productivity. He also highlighted the exhibition’s role in facilitating knowledge exchange, creating investment opportunities, and strengthening links between small farmers and large agricultural companies.

Farouk further affirmed Egypt’s commitment to advancing smart and sustainable agriculture in line with global standards, including the European Union’s Green Deal and Farm-to-Fork Strategy, aimed at increasing the global competitiveness of Egyptian agricultural exports. He also stressed the importance of empowering youth and rural women through training, support, and financing—enabling them to lead entrepreneurial initiatives and contribute to rural development.

The opening ceremony was attended by ambassadors from India, Pakistan, and representatives from more than 23 other embassies, as well as officials from international chambers of commerce. This broad local and international participation reflects Sahara’s position as the largest agricultural exhibition in Africa and the Middle East, and its role as a driving force in shaping the future of agriculture in Egypt and beyond.

