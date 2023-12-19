The Russian energy firm Lukoil will invest $73 million to develop the oil reserves and increase the production capacity of the West Esh El Mallaha oil field in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, Al Borsa News reported, citing a document by Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The company is seeking to extend the 25-year concession contract signed previously with the ministry, which expired recently, for another five-year period, as per the document.

The document added that the Russian company would proceed with financing Esh El Mallaha Petroleum Company (Eshpetco), including the work program and labor costs.

