Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is close to acquiring a 25-30% stake in Vodafone Egypt, through Doha-based telecom company Ooredoo, Al Mal reported on June 7th, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

In January, Vodacom Group acquired an additional stake of 0.02%, equivalent to 49,493 shares, in Vodafone Egypt from minority shareholders for €‎17.92 per share.

In December 2022, Vodafone Group concluded the transfer of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt to its South African subsidiary Vodacom Group.

