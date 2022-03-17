ArabFinance: PepsiCo Egypt has pumped investments worth $5 million in the technology infrastructure programs related to sales in 2021, Chairman Mohamed Shelbaya told Hapi Journal.

These investments have contributed to boosting the sales volume by 10% last year, Shelbaya said.

In 2021, the company has invested $100 million in extending agricultural area, setting up four new production lines, developing technology infrastructure, and designing innovative campaigns for customers, he highlighted.

The company is currently collaborating with more than 5,000 farmers across several governorates in Egypt, he added, pointing out that it targets cooperation with more farmers by 12% to 15% this year.