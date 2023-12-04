PayTabs Egypt has signed a strategic partnership with the digital distributor for Gold Net Trading (GNT) and subsidiary of Evolve Investment, mnGm, to provide payment solutions for gold purchases online via payment cards for the very first time in Egypt, an emailed press release revealed.

Under the deal, PayTabs Egypt’s will offer secured, seamless, and regulated payment channels.

“This partnership will enhance the payment acceptance experience through advanced technology options for mnGm customers in a secure, seamless, and transparent way, while supporting PayTabs Egypt’s plans to expand its scope across all industry segments,” PayTabs Egypt’s Country Business Development Manager Mina William commented.

Additionally, card payments will be available on mnGm platform, allowing customers to sell, store, and request delivery of 999.9 (24k) gold securely and transparently.

Moreover, clients can purchase gold at a minimum of 0.1 grams or buy physical gold at a minimum of 8 grams (Gold Coin 24K).

“Our mission at mnGm is to make gold accessible, ultimately unlocking wealth and creating added value for all Egyptians, and partnering with PayTabs Egypt is a significant step in that direction,” CEO of Evolve Investment Holding Sameh El Torgoman said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).