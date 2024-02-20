Egypt has mulled cooperation opportunities with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the field of training in the global petroleum market’s mechanisms, according to a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and OPEC’s Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on the sidelines of the first day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

For his part, Al Ghais expressed the organization’s readiness to train Egyptian youth in the petroleum sector on an integrated program that presents the conditions of global petroleum market as well as price forecasts.

