Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) recorded consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 53.570 million in the first nine months of 2023, versus net losses of EGP 106.458 million in the same period of 2022, as per the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 22nd.

The company announced earlier registering standalone net profits after tax of EGP 123.043 million in the first nine months of 2023, against net losses of EGP 222.965 million in the same period of 2022

Founded in 2020, OFH is a technology-driven financial service investment company. The company is traded on the EGX under the symbol OFH.CA.

