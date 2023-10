Nice Deer, an Egypt-based InsurTech, has extended its digital services and platform to operate within hospitals, according to an emailed press release.

The company’s expansion to hospitals will improve the process of obtaining insurance services as well as settling inpatient and outpatient medical insurance claims in eight prominent medical facilities.

This move will serve over 900,000 medical insurance beneficiaries on a daily basis.

The hospitals are namely Dar Al Fouad Hospitals, Al Salam International Hospitals, Misr International Hospital, Al Nasaem Hospital, Dar Al Oyoun Hospital, and Arab Contractors Medical Center.

